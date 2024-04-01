Dethlefs Angus/Treffer Angus Ranch Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: March 28, 2024

Location: Burwell Livestock – Burwell, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages: 57 Angus Bulls averaged $5,618



Top Bulls:

Lot 16 – $9,500. C-1 Surpass 316; DOB: 1/24/23; Sire: BJ Surpass; MGS: OA Western Cut. Sold to Linford Angus of Sundance, WY.



Lot 48 – $9,500. C-1 Iconic 319; DOB: 1/30/23; Sire: DB Iconic G95; MGS: VAR Foreman 3339. Sold to Rick Hammond of Clarks, NE.



Lot 1 – $9,000. Pacific Industry KD 302; DOB: 1/17/23; Sire: Sterling Pacific 904; MGS: SAV Angus Industry 3229. Sold to C-1 Cattle of Mason City, NE.



Lot 15 – $8,500. C-1 Elevate 39; DOB: 1/20/23; Sire: BJ Surpass; MGS: EXAR Upshot 0562B. Sold to Jim Walter of Chambers, NE.



Lot 44 – $8,500. DAR Headin’ West 377; DOB: 2/26/23; Sire: Connealy Onward; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Leo Gauderman of Glenfield, SD.



Lot 38 – $8,250. Treffer Plus 358; DOB: 2/24/23; Sire: E&B Plus One; MGS: Barstow Cash. Sold to Garth Anderson of Gothenburg, NE.

Outstanding day for the Dethlefs, Treffer & C1 programs. There was a large turnout of new and old customers looking to purchase quality Angus genetics from programs that have been raising seedstock since the 1950’s. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale.