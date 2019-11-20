TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 14, 2019

Location: At the Ranch near Valier, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

81 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $3,608

36 Bred Heifers – $2,208

47 Bred Cows – $1,794

The sun was out and it was a beautiful day for the 30th Annual Diamond D Angus Bull and Female Sale, Nov. 14, 2019 held at the ranch outside of Valier, Montana. Mark and his family have spent generations building a program centered around functional and trouble free cattle and have built a loyal following of customers by providing a reliable product backed with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 23V at $6,750, DDA ALLIANCE 23V, DOB 5/4/18, HAR PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA SANDY 4156, sold to Eagle Ridge Ranch Company, Casper, WY.

Lot 101V AT $6,250, DDA BAR LAD 101V, DOB 5/13/18, FAIRVIEW BAR LAD 4218 x DDA HOLLY 582, sold to Jim Frank, Livingston, MT

Lot 105V AT $6,000, DDA ALLIANCE 105V, DOB 5/13/18, HAR PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA ZELDA 533, sold toGarth Wentworth, Inavale, NE.

Lot 29V AT $5,750, DDA FREEMAN 29V, DOB 5/5/18, DDA EMBLAZON 27C x DDA GINNY 302, sold to Ole Farms, Athabasca, AB.

Lot 30V at $5,500, DDA ALLIANCE 30V, DOB 5/5/18, HAR PINEBANK 443 202 x DDA ZELDA 3142, sold to Frank Stahl, Dromheller, AB.

Top Bred Female:

Lot EO53 AT $3,500, DDA MELISA E053, DOB 5/7/10, DDA EMBLAZON 27C x DDA MELISA 545, sold to Hould Angus, Havre, MT.