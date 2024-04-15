Diamond J Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: April 8, 2024

Location: Kist Livestock Mandan ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

Averages:

78 Yrling Angus Bulls $4359

14 Bred Cows $2457



Diamond J Angus held their 15th Annual Production Sale on April 8th. The seats were full of customers to bid and buy on the best set of bulls the Hatzenbuhler’s have ever offered. Great job by a hard working family and congratulations on a great sale.



*Top Selling Bulls*

LOT 7: DIAMOND J FAIR N SQUARE 3004, 2-7-23 son of Myers Fair N Square M39 x Opp Eloises Erica J369, sold to Frey Angus Ranch, Granville ND for $13,000

LOT 1: DIAMOND J THEDFORD 3015, 2-12-23 son of Hoffman Thedford x Opp Blackbird J318, sold to James Voigt, Halliday ND for $10,500

LOT 5: DIAMOND J GARDENS CACHE 3078, 2-22-23 son of Baldridge Cruiser x Diamond J Blackbird 1100, sold to James Voigt, Halliday ND for $7,250

LOT 6: DIAMOND J FAIR N SQUARE 3347, 3-18-23 son of Myers Fair N Square 3347 x Opp Effileen F316, sold to James Voigt, Halliday ND for $7,000

LOT 16: DIAMOND J ACCOMPLISHMENT 3035, 2-16-23 son of Sitz Accomplishment 11780 x Opp Blackbird H915, sold to Lee Blandvold, Ryder ND for $6,500

Stephanie Hatzenbuhler introduces the Diamond J Crew.

Ralph Kemmet from Beulah ND has been a repeat bull buyer.