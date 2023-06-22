Dickinson Research Extension Center Field Days Set for July 12 and 13

The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC) will host a livestock-focused field day on July 12 and their annual horticulture and agronomy field day on July 13.

The July 12 event begins at 9 a.m. (MDT) at the Manning Ranch Headquarters in Manning, North Dakota (Section 19), and will conclude with a provided lunch.

Presenters and topics for the Manning Ranch livestock field day are:

Nitrogen cycle in rangeland – Llewellyn Manske, DREC scientist of rangeland research

Heifer development/finishing – Doug Landblom, DREC associate research Extension center specialist

March versus May calving systems – Zac Carlson, NDSU Extension beef cattle specialist

Interplay of cow sizer in the production system – Lauren Hanna, NDSU associate professor

Fertilizer impacts on forage nitrates – Ria McLaughlin, NDSU Natural Resources Management graduate student

701x/Precision Cattle Tags/Cattle Monitoring – Max Cossette, NDSU Agricultural Economics graduate student

Pollinator gardens, emerald ash borer, soil testing and composting will be among the horticulture tour topics during the annual summer field day on July 13 at the DREC, while the agronomy tour will focus on western North Dakota soybean breeding, soybean phosphorus management, Palmer amaranth, sunflower seed weevil and liming acid soil.

The program begins with the horticulture tour at 9 a.m. (MDT). This will be a walking tour, but a courtesy shuttle will be available. Lunch will be provided by the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee after the horticulture tour, with the agronomy tour following lunch at 1:30 p.m.

Presenters and topics for the horticulture tour are:

Emerald ash borer – Blake Johnson, City of Dickinson forester

Tree predation and other arbor issues – Joe Zeleznik, NDSU Extension forester

Pollinator garden – Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist

Garden update – Tom Kalb, NDSU Extension horticulturist

Trouble shooting compost and garden soil fertility management – Augustin

Presenters and topics for the agronomy tour are:

Soybean breeding in western North Dakota – Carrie Miranda, NDSU assistant professor and soybean breeder

Soybean phosphorus – Lindsay Malone, NDSU assistant professor, Climate Smart Approaches in Ag

Palmer Amaranth – Joe Ilkey, NDSU Extension weed specialist

Kernza and western North Dakota corn research – Claire Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist

Sunflower seed weevil – Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist

Disease update – Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

Acid soil lime recommendation – Augustin

For more information, visit the DREC event page at ndsu.ag/DRECevents or contact Chris Augustin at 701-456-1103 or chris.augustin@ndsu.edu

–NDSU Extension