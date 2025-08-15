Dickinson Research Extension Center soil health workshop to highlight practices for healthy farms and ecosystems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Farmers, ranchers, agronomists and community members are invited to attend the 2025 Soil Health Workshop on Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MDT at the Biesiot Activities Center, 398 State Avenue, Dickinson, North Dakota.

The event is hosted by the NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center, Dickinson State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

This free event will showcase how healthy soil supports healthy food, resilient farms and thriving ecosystems. Attendees will benefit from expert presentations, hands-on field demonstrations and networking with regional specialists. Certified Crop Advisers can earn continuing education units (CEUs) and a complimentary lunch will be provided by the Bravera Bank & Trust Grill Team.

The workshop agenda includes sessions on soil health principles, practical management strategies and the latest research findings. Participants will also have the opportunity to explore on-site demonstrations that bring soil health concepts to life.

For detailed event information and to RSVP for lunch, visit ndsu.ag/SoilHealthWS25 , or contact Sheryl Schneider at 701-456-1120 or sheryl.schneider@ndsu.edu

Sponsors include Agassiz Seed and Supply, Badlands Genetics, BMO, Bravera Bank & Trust, Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch, Butler Machinery Company, ConocoPhillips, Dacotah Bank, DSU Department of Agriculture and Technical Studies, Heart River Genetics, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Sackman Electric, Southwest Grain, Stark/Billings County SCD, Stockman’s Livestock Exchange, West Plains, Inc. and Western Cooperative Credit Union.

For more information, contact Douglas Landblom at 701-456-1109 or douglas.landblom@ndsu.edu

–NDSU Extension