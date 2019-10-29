Dinklage: RFID is not over

Cattlemen need to thank Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska member Dr. Don Cain for revealing the new USDA-APHIS policy that was presented the first of the year at the Nebraska State Veterinarian conference. Also thank R-CALF and its members for getting it stopped at this time. The RFID traceability program is not over. State bureaucrats can instigate their own programs. Cattlemen need to remain vigilant and join R-CALF and its state affiliates like Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska. We watch your back.

Jim Dinklage, President, Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska