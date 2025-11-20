Direct grazing of standing milo with cows examined in webinar

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Grazing milo can eliminate the need for equipment use in feeding cattle. | Photo by Chabella Guzman preec-1westco-8-27-25-ffa12-day

Nebraska Extension will host a webinar on Wednesday, December 3, at noon (MT) that will focus on strip-grazing standing milo as a winter feed option. Over the last several years, researchers at the University of Missouri have been studying this practice and working with producers to evaluate the economics and effectiveness of this opportunity. Rusty Lee, Field Specialist in Agronomy with Missouri Extension, and a farmer/rancher who has utilized this practice in his own operation, will share the results of his research and experience.

Benefits to producers who have utilized this practice include the following:

Direct grazing saves the expense of harvesting milo with equipment and returns nutrients directly back to the ground where the milo crop was grown.

Significantly reduced winter feed costs when compared to feeding hay.

A consistent, high-energy feed for breeding fall-calving cows or late spring calving cows with calves at side when utilized with a protein supplement.

Eliminates the need for daily operating equipment to feed the cow herd.

The University of Missouri Extension Publication “Strip-Grazing Milo as a Low-Cost Winter Forage” discusses the process for growing and grazing milo with livestock.

Register to attend the webinar at a local site:

Nebraska Extension in Kimball-Banner Counties, 209 East Third, Kimball. Contact Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu , 308-235-3122

, 308-235-3122 Nebraska Extension in Sheridan County, 800 Loofborrow St, Rushville. Contact Brock Ortner at bortner2@unl.edu , 308-327-2312

, 308-327-2312 Nebraska Extension in Cedar County, 101 E Center, Hartington. Contact Ben Beckman at bbeckman3@unl.edu , 402-254-6821

If not attending a site, register for the program and receive the webinar link by contacting Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu or at 308-235-3122.

There is no cost to attend the program. Pre-registration is requested by Monday, December 1, at hosting sites to ensure that adequate program materials and seating are available.

-University of Nebraska–Lincoln