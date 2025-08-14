Disaster Assistance for 2025 Livestock Forage Losses in 34 Montana Counties

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

34 MT Counties Triggered; U.S. Drought Monitor Updated Weekly on Thursday

Livestock producers in 34 Montana counties are eligible to apply for the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) .

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land. For LFP, qualifying drought intensity levels are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor . Eligible producers can apply for 2025 LFP benefits for grazing losses on small grains, native pasture, improved pasture mixed forage, annual ryegrass, crabgrass or forage sorghum.

FSA County offices can accept LFP applications following issuance of a disaster designation for drought, and if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire.

To date, the following 34 Montana counties have triggered LFP for drought criteria: Beaverhead, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Flathead, Garfield, Glacier, Granite, Hill, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, McCone, Mineral, Missoula, Phillips, Pondera, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Sanders, Silver Bow, Teton, Toole, Valley and Wibaux.

To determine eligibility for LFP assistance, producers must complete form CCC-853 application and provide required supporting documentation no later than March 2, 2026, for 2025 losses.

Livestock Producers in qualifying Montana counties may also be eligible for theEmergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) .

ELAP provides financial assistance for:

the transportation of water to livestock;

the above normal cost of transporting feed to livestock; and

the above normal cost of transporting livestock to forage/grazing acres.* *Hauling livestock both, one haul per animal reimbursement and no payment for “empty miles.”

ELAP-eligible counties: Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Flathead, Garfield, Glacier, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln Madison, McCone, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Teton, Toole, Valley and Wibaux. Applications for payment and notices of loss must be completed no later than March 2, 2026, for 2025 losses.

For additional information about LFP and ELAP, including eligible livestock and fire criteria, contact your local USDA Service Center , visit http://www.farmers.gov /droughtand/or fsa.usda.gov/mt.

–USDA