Discover the DEX; New fairgrounds livestock facility continues tradition while building for the future

The South Dakota State Fair is the annual end of summer event for families across the state.

Many coming together every year at the fair to exhibit their livestock showcasing their dedication and hard work while celebrating the promotion of agriculture.

The Open Class Beef Complex, a staple building for the fairgrounds and culture of the fair, was destroyed in an early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2020.

The loss of a building that held such sentimental value was tough for many beef producers and those who competed in rodeo and equestrian events there year-round.

Jaycie Forbes, a junior at South Dakota State University studying agricultural communications, has been exhibiting beef cattle at the South Dakota State Fair for 11 years, and her family has a long history of showing cattle there for close to 25 years.

“The biggest thing about the old beef barn was the tradition,” Forbes said. “Many of the lifetime fair exhibitors were stalled on the same location year after year. The barn had a familiarity, it was same year to year, that is what has built the tradition with many of South Dakota’s beef families.”

Forbes says a highlight of her fair every year has been watching the supreme drive beef show held in the building on Saturday night, which was not only an event she loved to watch but hoped to compete in as well.

This year at the fair in the new DEX building, Forbes exhibited two Balancer females.

“I love showing because it has given me countless opportunities,” Forbes said. “I have met some of my best friends, traveled many miles and made many memories. I have had the chance to gain knowledge from industry leaders and producers.”

Nearing the end of her junior livestock showing career, Forbes recognizes the impact that showing cattle has made on her and her future.

“Showing cattle has taught me responsibility, the value of hard work, the importance of animal husbandry, as well as the value of a competitive win with humility and how to lose with grace,” Forbes said.

While showing cattle may seem like just a hobby to some, youth livestock shows can be credited with helping to build the next generation of livestock producers by providing skills and experiences needed for success in the agriculture industry.

Forbes shows registered Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle. She also serves as the president of the American Gelbvieh Junior Board of Directors.

“Showing cattle gives youth the building blocks they need as beginning producers,” said Forbes. “We learn the cost associated with livestock production, gain an understanding in livestock nutrition, and no matter what field you go into the responsibility and sense of purpose that you gain will carry with you.”

As a senior at Willow Lake High School almost three years ago, Forbes was selected to speak to the joint appropriation committee at the state capitol during the initial fundraising drive to give her perspective as a young cattle producer and exhibitor.

“I hope that the tradition lives on, and memories will continue to be made in this new facility,” Forbes said. “Speaking as a cattle producer, it is a great facility for not only the youth of South Dakota but producers to promote the livestock industry.”

Rebuilding

After the fire, Governor Noem announced a plan on Jan. 7, 2020, for a new facility on the fairgrounds to replace the loss.

The 150,000 square feet livestock and equestrian facility has the capacity to host two full size equestrian arenas or 1,700 plus cattle stalls, larger livestock shows, concerts, auto thrill shows, and events throughout the year.

The facility is heated for year-round usage and features up to 5,000 seats for spectators with a pre-function and concession area with restrooms.

The legislature authorized $20 million to build the DEX in 2021 and an additional $9 million earlier this year to ensure that it was ready to open for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair.

The additional amount was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic inflation costs.

To get the project off the ground, former Sen. and ‘Discover the DEX’ Fundraising Committee Chair, Jim White, knew that this project needed to focus on building for the future of South Dakota’s 4-H and FFA students.

“It was tough getting this through the legislature with the extra necessary monies because of COVID and the lack of being able to continue on for almost a year and a half, but they stayed with us, and we accomplished our goal,” White said.

The building officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at the opening day of the state fair on Aug. 31, 2023.

While losing the building was a severe blow given its age and history, White said he is pleased to see the enthusiasm generated around the replacement of this building.

“People just couldn’t believe that we were able to generate that many dollars to match the requested investment amount necessary, said White. “We have a lot of people that worked together to make this happen.”

Funds for the building were raised by sponsors and donors. Producers were also able to purchase a spot in the building to display their brand on the wall.

The Dex features seating for 5,000.