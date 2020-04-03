Discretionary ag activities and events should be postponed

While agriculture and food have been deemed essential industries by the Department of Homeland Security, careful consideration should be given to agriculture-related activities and events that are not essential to the process of producing food and feed.

“We’ve been getting some reports of discretionary activities continuing as usual in our communities,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “As previously mentioned, we understand that activities that are essential to the food and agriculture workforce need to continue with certain precautions in place to mitigate risk. But activities that are discretionary, such as youth livestock sales, animal shows and other like activities should be postponed or canceled.”

The North Dakota Department of Health recommends canceling or rescheduling events if located within an area that has community transmission of the disease or if a large number of attendees are anticipated to come from these impacted areas. Organizers should consider alternative options such as web-based, televised only or remote attendance.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture