Discussion Meet provides learning, competition and a Polaris Ranger

The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee encourages any voting Farm Bureau member ages 18-35 to compete in the Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet, which takes place November 15 during the MFBF Annual Convention in Missoula. The winner of the Discussion Meet will receive the keys to a new Polaris Ranger, and an expense-paid trip to participate in the national Discussion Meet held during the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention January 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Discussion Meet contest is designed to simulate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each competitor. It is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a pre-determined topic and is an excellent way for young people to learn more about agricultural issues.

Last November, J.M. Peck, a rancher from Melrose and chair of the MFBF YF&R Committee, was the thrilled winner of a Polaris Ranger, donated by participating Polaris dealers in Montana.

Peck said, “As a former participant and winner, I know it was the relationships I had the opportunity to develop with young producers from around the state and country, and the perspectives I learned from them that were the most valuable part of the experience. Often potential participants can be nervous about speaking in front of a group, but this is not the case with the Discussion Meet. One of the biggest factors in winning is how well you can work with others and how well a contestant listens and incorporates their thoughts and insights into potential solutions.”

“The best preparation tool is to learn and be knowledgeable on the questions which are on issues affecting agriculture today. The greatest benefit is learning something new or making new friends and colleagues,” Peck added. “Many thanks to the participating Polaris dealers for donating this amazing prize. Be sure to stop by their dealerships, check out their inventory, and thank them for supporting the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers.”

For Discussion Meet questions, visit http://www.mfbf.org/Programs/Young-Farmers-Ranchers . For questions and information about the Young Farmers & Ranchers program, contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org . Be sure to follow Montana Farm Bureau on Facebook and Instagram.

Thanks to these participating Polaris dealers for supporting our Young Farmers and Ranchers: Beaverhead Motors – Dillon; Bliss Cycle – Conrad; Gallatin Recreation – Bozeman; Helena Cycle Center – Helena; Kurt’s Polaris – Seeley Lake; Lewistown Honda & Polaris, Lewistown; Redline Sports, Inc – Butte; Riverside Marine & Cycle – Miles City; Russell Motorsports – Missoula; Sports City Cyclery – Great Falls; Yellowstone Polaris – Billings.

Discussion Meet Questions

1. How can Farm Bureau effectively support and equip young farmers and ranchers to successfully manage economic and infrastructure challenges to ensure healthy and sustainable farms and ranches across the country?

2. Due to current economic demands, many farmers and ranchers spend a lot of time outside the “fence rows” on off-farm jobs. How can Farm Bureau become more accessible and welcoming to members who are working in related fields and juggling responsibilities on and off the farm?

3. Climate has become a major topic among business leaders, policymakers and consumers. As an industry that depends on the weather, what role do we as farmers and ranchers play in shaping climate initiatives to benefit society overall as well as our own farms and ranches?

4. Advancements in autonomous equipment and drone technology offer solutions to challenges farmers and ranchers have faced for years. How can Farm Bureau improve access to, and help farmers and ranchers deploy, these emerging technologies on their operations?

5. Many external influences are causing supply chain disruption for agricultural goods. How can Farm Bureau reduce the impact of external influences through policy development and programming?

–Montana Farm Bureau