Diversity, Direction and Dollars Ag Forum Set

Soil pH, managing residue, and farm and ranch economics are among the topics that will be covered during North Dakota State University Extension’s 24th annual Diversity, Direction and Dollars agricultural forum.

It will be held Jan. 14 at the Ramada Grand View Lodge in Dickinson, N.D.

The daylong program begins with registration and coffee at 8:15 a.m. MST and a welcome at 9.

Topics that will be presented during the forum and the presenters are:

Financial planning and management – Jeff Dragseth, North Dakota Farm Management Program

Why is my soil pH dropping – Ryan Buetow, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist

Producers’ perspective on low soil pH – Jon Wert, New England, N.D.; Ron Kessel, Belfield, N.D.; Ron Long, Highwood, Mont.

2020 market outlook – Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops economist

Managing high amounts of residue for 2020 growing season – Alan Moulin, research scientist, Science and Technology Branch, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Stark County Wheat Commission election also will be held during the forum.

The registration fee for the forum is $20, which includes lunch.

For more information, contact Kurt Froelich, NDSU Extension agent for Stark and Billings counties, at 701-456-7665 or kurt.froelich@ndsu.edu, or visit http://www.ndsu.ag/starkcountyextension. F

–NDSU Extension