DK Red Angus 2024 Sale

TSLN Rep. Chance Glass

Date of Sale: March 2, 2024

Location: Williston, ND

Auctioneer: Amber Haugland

Averages:

58 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $ 5,952

33 Register Open Heifers – $3,334

13 Black-Hided Angus/Red Angus-Sired Bulls – $4,307

32 Commercial Red Angus Open Heifers – $1,735

The Kueffler family of DK Red Angus held their annual production sale March 2 at Sitting Bull Auction in Williston, ND. There was a heavy presence from online bidding as well as a full attendance in the Sitting Bull Action barn. DK Red Angus had 75 high performance, docile, nicely structured bulls and 33 uniform set of registered females. The sale also offered 32 commercial red angus open heifers.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 7, DK Startup L011, March 17, 2023 son of NI0 Start Up 1294 x Trim MS Riviera H011 to Seeger & Rusch Red Angus of New Salem, ND for $14,000. This bull has a BW of 70 lbs, WW of 739 lbs and ADG of 3.21 lbs/day.

Lot 3, DK Top Pick L819, March 19, 2023 son of Willow Top Pick 750-1919 x DK Miss Thunder F619 to Grassy Meadow Red Angus of Michigan, ND for $11,000. Lot 3 has a BW of 77 lbs, WW of 675 lbs and ADG of 3.22 lbs/day.

Lot 12, DK Impeccable L381, March 12, 2023 son of DK Impeccable H819 x DK Miss Top Pick J831 to Richard Burr of Arnegard, ND for $9,500. This bull has a BW of 76 lbs, WW of 739 lbs and ADG of 3.00 lbs/day.

Lot 2, DK Midas L147, March 8, 2023 son of Pie Midas 154 x DK Miss Legend G741 to Reifdorfor Red Angus of Luverne, MN for $9,500. This bull has a BW of 72 lbs, WW of 764 lbs and ADG of 2.94 lbs/day.

Top Selling Black-Hided Angus/Red Angus Bull:

Lot 27 DK Resource316 L331, March 11, 2023 son of DK Resource J316 x DK Miss Bronson to Jim Reistad of Alkabo, ND for $7,000. Lot 27 has a BW of 86 lbs, WW of 663 lbs and ADG of 3.02 lbs/day.

Top Selling Heifers:

Lot 103, DK Miss Toppick L899, March 28, 2023 daughter of Willow Top Pick 750-1919 x DK Miss Thunder F999. Sold to Eaton Ranch of Zahl, ND for $5,750.

Lot 109 DK Miss Toppick L987, April 7, 2023 daughter of Willow Top Pick 750-1919 x DK Miss Epic F779 to Jason and Authey of New Plymouth, ID for $4,750.

Lot 110 DK Miss Resource 316 L993, April 17, 2023 daughter of DK Resource J316 x DK Miss Oneway G93 to Hance Red Angus or Circle, MT for $4,750.

A full house at the 2024 DK Red Angus bull sale. Pic.2

Amber Haugland (left), Scott Kueffler (right) introducing the crowd to the 2024 production sale. Pic.3