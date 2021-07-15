DNA confirms euthanized bear responsible for Ovando attack

MISSOULA – DNA results received Wednesday confirmed the bear killed by wildlife officials last Friday was the same bear who fatally attacked a camper in Ovando early on the morning of July 6.

The DNA samples from the bear, saliva sample at the scene of the attack and samples from two chicken coops that were raided in the area all match up.

Montana is bear country and recreationists can be bear aware by following some simple guidelines:

* Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it

* Avoid surprise encounters by traveling in groups, making noise and being aware of surroundings, particularly in areas with limited sight lines and recent bear sign (tracks, scat and turned over rocks and logs)

* Keeping a clean camp by securing attractants, keeping food securely stored

* Find a list of bear-resistant containers on the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s website http://www.IGBCOnline.org

* For more information on bear aware guidelines, go online to FWP’s Bear Aware webpage.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks