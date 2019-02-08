Docility EPD Added to the Suite of Gelbvieh and Balancer® EPDs

The American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) released the BOLT-powered docility expected progeny difference (EPD) in January 2019. This is the latest update to the extensive suite of EPDs used to accurately describe registered Gelbvieh and Balancer® cattle.

"The AGA is excited to be able to add docility to the line up of EPDs we offer to help cattlemen and women make selection decisions when utilizing Gelbvieh and Balancer genetics," says Megan Slater, AGA interim executive director. "Docility is one of the many AGA EPDs produced through the multi-breed genetic evaluation powered by BOLT, and therefore is directly comparable to several breeds who also participate within the evaluation."

Docility is an important trait that impacts beef operations' bottom lines in each sector of the industry. Studies have shown that animals with calmer dispositions are more productive both on the ranch as well as in the feedyard and ultimately exhibit higher carcass values and greater tenderness, among other advantages.

Higher docility EPD values for Gelbvieh and Balancer animals indicate a more favorable temperament. Over the past 20 years, the Gelbvieh and Balancer breed has gained favorable progress in docility on top of a solid foundation of historically docile cattle. However, the range of docility EPDs of active sires proves that there is genetic diversity, which means further progress can be made. It's also important to note that in herds where temperament is not currently a concern, differences will not be as intensely realized.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association