Dodds Cattle Angus Complete Dispersal

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: May 18, 2024

Location: at the ranch – Belgrade, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages

38 Spring Pairs averaged $6,703

14 Spring Bred Heifers averaged $4,607

31 Fall Bred Cows averaged $3,437

23 Fall Virgin Heifers and Bull Calves averaged $3,410

7 Fall Bred Heifers averaged $2,894



Top Bred Heifer:

Lot 54B – $6,250. Dodds Erica L350; DOB: 12/27/22; Sire: EXAR Stud Finder; Bred to: Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275. Sold to Moore Angus of Winner, SD.



Top Bred Cow:

Lot 5 – $7,500. STAR Lassie J279 of MAF; DOB: 2/29/16; Sire: RB Tour of Duty 177; Bred to: Basin Jameson 1076. Sold to Macholan Angus of Linwood, NE.



Top Spring Pairs:

Lot 54 & 54A – $14,500. Poss Erica 820; DOB: 1/29/18; Sire: Baldridge Compass C041; Bull Calf Sire: Sterling Pacific 904. Sold to 7&7 Ranch Enterprise of Oregon.



Lot 1 & 1A – $12,500. DCC Everelda 858; DOB: 2/3/18; Sire: SAV Renown 3439; Bull Calf Sire: T/D Doc Ryan 049. Sold to Stoyan Lucey of Hot Springs, SD.



It was a bittersweet day for the Dodds Family. They held their complete dispersal on May 18th at the Ranch near Belgrade, NE. There was a large crowd in attendance and we saw great competition both in the seats and online as buyers looked to acquire Dodds genetics. The sale exceeded expectations and was a nice way for Bob and Tonya to close out this chapter in their program. Congratulations to the Dodds Family, and good luck to them in their new endeavors.