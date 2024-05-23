YOUR AD HERE »

Dodds Cattle Angus Complete Dispersal

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: May 18, 2024

Location: at the ranch – Belgrade, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages
38 Spring Pairs averaged $6,703
14 Spring Bred Heifers averaged $4,607
31 Fall Bred Cows averaged $3,437
23 Fall Virgin Heifers and Bull Calves averaged $3,410
7 Fall Bred Heifers averaged $2,894

Top Bred Heifer:
Lot 54B – $6,250. Dodds Erica L350; DOB: 12/27/22; Sire: EXAR Stud Finder; Bred to: Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275. Sold to Moore Angus of Winner, SD.

Top Bred Cow:
Lot 5 – $7,500. STAR Lassie J279 of MAF; DOB: 2/29/16; Sire: RB Tour of Duty 177; Bred to: Basin Jameson 1076. Sold to Macholan Angus of Linwood, NE.

Top Spring Pairs:
Lot 54 & 54A – $14,500. Poss Erica 820; DOB: 1/29/18; Sire: Baldridge Compass C041; Bull Calf Sire: Sterling Pacific 904. Sold to 7&7 Ranch Enterprise of Oregon.

Lot 1 & 1A – $12,500. DCC Everelda 858; DOB: 2/3/18; Sire: SAV Renown 3439; Bull Calf Sire: T/D Doc Ryan 049. Sold to Stoyan Lucey of Hot Springs, SD.


It was a bittersweet day for the Dodds Family. They held their complete dispersal on May 18th at the Ranch near Belgrade, NE. There was a large crowd in attendance and we saw great competition both in the seats and online as buyers looked to acquire Dodds genetics. The sale exceeded expectations and was a nice way for Bob and Tonya to close out this chapter in their program. Congratulations to the Dodds Family, and good luck to them in their new endeavors.

Bob Dodds thanks everyone for their support and attendance at their complete angus dispersal.
b89afc2f3867-Dodds_Dispersal_photo
News
