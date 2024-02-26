Dodds Cattle Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/25/2024

Location: At the Ranch – Belgrade, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: Ty Miller Solutions

Averages:

37 Angus bulls averaged $4,905

19 Registered Females averaged $4,092



Top Bulls

Lot 43 – $8,000. Dodds Big Sky K67 ; DOB: 8/21/22 ; Sire: Musgrave Big Sky ; MGS: MAR Fate 568. Sold to Terry Stout Ranch of Burwell, NE.



Lot 4 – $8,000. Dodds Fireball K27 ; DOB: 1/7/22 ; Sire: GB Fireball 672 ; MGS: Baldridge Colonel C250. Sold to Stuart Scranton of Thedford, NE.



Lot 34 – $7,250. Dodds Contraction K62 ; DOB: 9/14/22 ; Sire: Poss Contraction 7369 ; MGS: EXAR Stetson 3704B. Sold to Corey Bender of Lexington, NE.



Lot 1 – $7,000. Dodds Breakthrough L01 ; DOB: 12/27/22 ; Sire: Beal Breakthough ; MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063. Sold to Stuart Scranton of Thedford, NE.



Lot 8 – $7,000. Dodds Chain Breaker K70 ; DOB: 8/7/22 ; Sire: RB Chain Breaker 99 ; MGS: JFRMS Harvest 5106. Sold to Twisted Fork Angus of TN.



Top Bred Heifers

Lot 62 – $4,500. Dodds Rita K212 ; DOB: 1/15/22 ; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028 ; MGS: Baldridge Colonel C251. Sold to Abbie Thornburg of Bassett, NE.



Lot 67 – $4,500. Dodds Blackbird K210 ; DOB: 1/16/22 ; Sire: Square B Atlantis 8060 ; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to John Carlson of Columbus, NE.



Top Spring Pair

Lot 66 – $6,500. Dodds Blackcap K203 ; DOB: 1/10/22 ; Sire: SAV Ease 0840 ; Heifer Calf Sire: Koupals B&B Pathfinder 8106. Sold to Twisted Fork Angus of TN.



It was a good day for Dodds Cattle near Belgrade, NE. There was a large turnout of friends, neighbors and customers to enjoy one of Tonya’s smoked beef sandwiches, and to evaluate quality angus cattle. The Dodds family has strived to raise high performance feed efficient cattle with progressive numerical profiles. There was active bidding throughout all of the bulls and females. Congratulations to the Dodds Family on a great day.

There was a large turnout for the 2024 sale. cb347d4e1006-Dodds_Photo_3

Bob Dodds makes opening remarks before starting the 2024 sale. 47d078b1c165-Dodds_Photo_1