Doing great things in Dunning

As many of the towns in the Nebraska Sandhills tend to get smaller, Dunning is making an effort to revitalize.

Dunning is unique in the fact that it sits between the Middle Loup and the Dismal Rivers in Blaine County. Rumor has it that the founding fathers in 1887 chose the site to avoid prairie fires.

Dunning is the only town in the state that has two byways. The Loup to Loup Scenic Byway which is Highway 91 coming from Burwell at the east and the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway is Highway 2 from Grand Island to Alliance.

The SJSB is popular among travelers due to the fact that the Sandhills offer scenic and pristine beauty.

Also, the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey is a popular site for campers.

Last spring, new sidewalks were installed at The Sandhills Heritage Museum and on the west side of the Community Hall. This was due in part to funds raised by grants and individual donations. The Hereford Crossroads exhibit is also a part of the museum.

The museum which is in the former Home State Bank opened in the spring of 2017 Local residents celebrated the building’s centennial birthday during the Blaine County Fair in August of 2018 The Community Building was 80 years old that year.

This fall a new sign welcoming visitors was installed at the junction of Hwy 2 and Jewett Ave.

A trend that is catching on in Nebraska is pre-built structures for retired people wanting less to care for in the case of homes. Former Dunning resident Tim Buchtel of Grand Island plans to retire in Dunning and has already established a home site with a small house built by Mid-America Structures of Peru, Nebraska. The house was brought in, unloaded and installed in less than two hours. Dunning is hoping more retirees will consider moving to town.

Most recently the annual Dunning Extravanza was held Saturday, December 7th. This was the “last chance” for shoppers to purchase Christmas gifts from area crafters and vendors, of all types. Shoppers enjoy the old time feel of the Community Hall with it’s history of cedar walls and ceiling.

This Christmas take a moment to drive through Dunning and see the Christmas lights on Jewett Ave and the gazebo in the city park.