DOJ files brief against US Court of International Trade ruling on Trump tariffs

The Justice Department has filed a brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit against the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling that President Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unlawful.The case against the tariffs was brought by V.O.S. Selections, a small New York liquor importer. The brief says “the Court of International Trade (CIT) held that the president lacks authority to take these measures under IEEPA. That decision — which this court stayed pending appeal — is riddled with legal errors, and it would significantly harm the United States if it were to take effect.”

The Center Square, a project of the 501(c)(3) Franklin News Foundation, noted that Trump’s team of Justice Department attorneys plans to take their tariff case to the Supreme Court if the federal appeals court doesn’t rule in their favor.

The appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case of V.O.S. Selections Inc. v. Trump on July 31 in Courtroom 201 at 717 Madison Place NW in Washington.

The proceedings will be livestreamed.

–The Hagstrom Report