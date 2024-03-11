Doll Ranch 44th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: 03/05/2024

Location: Kist Livestock Mandan ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

92 Charolais Bulls $5359

4 Charolais Heifers $6000

55 Simmental Bulls $7109

5 Simmental Heifers $6000



The Doll Family held their 44th Annual Production Sale March 5th at Kist Livestock in Mandan ND. They offered a tremendous set of big powerful Charolais and Simmental bulls once again. A large crowd of cattlemen were gathered to add Doll genetics to their programs. Congratulations on your hard work and for having a great sale.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls

LOT 78 DCR MR LEXINGTON L354, 3-13-23 son of WCF Mr silver Gun 467 x DCR Ms Lender G394 to Dwayne Whiting Reedy WV for $18,000

LOT 23 DCR MR LAWMAKER L93 ET, 2-13-23 son of LT Patriot 4004 PLD x WCF Miss Fastrack 012 to Kenneth Kline Missouri Valley IA for $15,000

LOT 14 DCR MR 012 LAWBREAKER L48 ET, 2-7-23 son of LT Patriot 4004 PLD x WCF Miss Fastrack 012 to Carey Weinbender Canora SK for $11,500

LOT 5 DCR MR RIPTIDE L018, 2-1-23 son of SCC Riptide 19H PLD x DCR Ms Freedom J257 to Triple U Ranch Akaska SD



Top Selling Simmental Bulls

LOT 154 DCR MR LEGO L203, 2-25-23 son of KS Vanderbilt G220 x DCR Ms Decided F517 to Ethan Emery Frederick SD for $16,000

LOT 118 DCR MR LANDLORD L174, 2-22-23 son of BC1 Structure J111 x DCR Miss Denali H409 to Bell Simmental Fordville ND for $14,000

LOT 106 DCR MR LUKA ET L005, 1-30-23 son of DCR Mr Exclusive E28 x DCR Top Grade C238 to Pat Mittleider Tappen ND for $11,000

LOT 156 DCR MR LAYMAN L237, 3-1-23 son of KS Vanderbilt G220 x DCR Ms Red Ticket D81 to Duane Jacob Kintyre ND for $10,500

Bill & Carter Kershaw from Menoken ND bought a Simmental Bull. eeed6bd15605-20240305_151323

Kenneth Kline from Missouri Valley IA picked up a couple Charolais Bulls. 43d5601ba918-20240305_140043