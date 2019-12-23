Don Dreiske: 1944-2019

Don G. Dreiske, age 75, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Don was born May 17, 1944 in Lemmon, South Dakota to Gordon and Helen (Haynes) Dreiske and grew up on a ranch at Keldron, SD. Don traveled for years as a cattle order buyer working in Texas and South Dakota spending lots of days and hours at the different sale barns. Don owned and operated a trucking business of his own as well during some of those years. Later on, he also operated his own construction business.

Don married Rhonda Kindsfater on May 29, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, hunting, reading and attending household auctions.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Rhonda of Belle Fourche, SD; step sons, Justin (LeAnn) Barnes of Spring, TX, and Jason Barnes of Belle Fourche, SD; daughters, Tennille (Jason) Zylstra of Sturgis, SD, Wanda (Chris) Reiter of St. George, UT, Annette (Mark) Welty of McKinney, TX and Paula (Tye) Brown of Farmersville, TX; brothers, John Dreiske of Whitewood, SD and Tom (Mary Ann) Dreiske of Whitewood, SD; father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Sharee Kindsfater of Belle Fourche; brother-in-law, Rick (Laura) Kindsfater of Scottsdale, AZ; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents, Gordon and Helen Dreiske and a brother, Randy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, December 27 at 11:00 AM at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche with Pastor Kim Bachman officiating.

The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com