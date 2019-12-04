Don Rich Saddlery to Present Year-End High-Point Award Saddles

To check current standings or find more information on previous high-point winners, visit www.aqha.com/show-leaders. Photo courtesy AQHA



AQHA is excited to partner with Don Rich Saddles to offer 2019 top all-around winners a new incentive. The all-around high-point winners in the Level 3 junior, senior and amateur divisions will receive a custom saddle by Don Rich Saddlery, along with $5,000 in cash.

“Our partnership with Don Rich Saddlery allows us to recognize the hard work and determination AQHA exhibitors demonstrate throughout the year,” said AQHA Chief Show Officer Pete Kyle. “We are proud to have partners like Don Rich that support our members and AQHA events.”

The 2019 All-Around Amateur, All-Around Junior Horse and All-Around Senior Horse will have the opportunity to show off a custom Don Rich Saddle and $5,000 cash for winning this prestigious year-end title. The all-around winners will be recognized at the 2020 Awards Celebration held in conjunction with the 2020 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.

“Our first saddle was made in 1986 and what better way to give back to the industry than by awarding the top all-around winners with one of our saddles,” said Don Rich. “We’re proud to be a partner with AQHA in recognizing these horses and the hard work that goes into their success. We look forward to awarding these saddles in 2020 and for many more years to come.”

Additionally, Don Rich Saddlery is providing a custom saddle to the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder who bred the overall top money earner at the 2019 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges. This award saddle will be presented at the 2020 AQHA Convention, March 13-16 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

About Year-end High-Point Awards

AQHA recognizes hardworking individuals and their American Quarter Horses at the end of each year through the Association’s high-point awards. With the introduction of AQHA’s leveling program in 2014, the Association is able to recognize more individuals and horses for their accomplishments in the show arena. Horses are recognized in the open junior and senior divisions in all three levels, as well as in Rookie; while youth and amateurs competing with any one horse are recognized in their respective divisions in all three levels, as well as in Rookie.

To check current standings or find more information on previous high-point winners, visit http://www.aqha.com/show-leaders.

