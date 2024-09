The 2024 Central States Fair Pen of Three Show was held in conjunction with the Central States Fair on Aug. 22. Pens of cattle came from western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming for this year’s show. Sponsors included: Tri-State Livestock News, WW Livestock Systems and Hubbard Feeds.

Supreme Champion Pen of 3 was the Bred Heifers from Doolittle Ranch, Midland, SD

The Champion pen of Heifer Calves was exhibited by Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, SD Turtle-Creek-heifer-calves

Champion pen of Bred Heifers and the supreme champion pen was from Doolittle Ranch, Midland, SD Doolittle-bred-heifers-overall-

Champion pen of Bull Calves was from Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD Deep-Creek-bulls

–Central States Fair