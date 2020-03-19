Dorenkamp: COVID-19 and Biosecurity for horses

In response to the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show & RodeoHouston, the PRCA is sending out this letter to remind everyone of the bio-security measures you should be taking in order to protect yourself from the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

The general equine coronavirus and the COVID-19 virus are two distinct viruses. The general equine strain is spread through infected fecal matter that is ingested by other equines. Bio-security prevention measures include isolation of any infected equine until a fecal sample confirms the equine tests negative. Wash and disinfect all tack, buckets, and trailers to lower the risk of transmission.

Regarding the COVID-19 virus, there is no evidence of transmission from human host to an equine. At the present time, there is no evidence that equines can be infected by the COVID-19 virus. There is the possibility that an equine as well as all tack, saddles, blankets and buckets could carry the COVID-19 virus the same as a doorknob. Any of the aforementioned items with which an infected/suspected human host has come in contact should be properly washed and sanitized. Standard biosecurity should be used, including frequent hand washing, disinfecting tack by washing with soap, regular household cleaning sprays or wipes. If washing your hands is not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid contact with others if you are confirmed with COVID-19 and avoid contact with infected people. When sneezing or coughing, use a tissue or do so into your elbow.

The risk of infection is being reported as low. We will keep all our members updated to the latest information as it becomes available.

Sincerely,

Scott Dorenkamp

Livestock Program & Government Relations Manager