Double J Farms 49th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2023
Location: Garretson, SD
Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff
Averages:
56 Simmental Bulls $7,031
6 Angus Bulls $4,625
4 Donor Cows $13,750
15 Bred Heifers $5,784
34 Bred Cows $4,199
It was a great day for Double J and their 49th annual sale. A good crowd was on hand with stock selling to 8 different states. Congratulations on a very good sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 273 $15,000, DJF K273, son of MR ISHEE TRIPLE TRAIL BLAZER X DJF G936, to Beitelspacher Ranch, Bowdle, SD.
Lot 299 $12,000, DJF K299 son of RUBYS TURNPIKE 771R X DJF E737, to Traxinger Farms, Claremont, SD.
Lot 210 $11,500, KRJ K201, son of SFG COWBOY LOGIC D627 X MISS HONESTY H03, to Brady Rasmusson, Bingham Lake, MN.
Lot 245 $10,750, KRJ K245, son of TJ FROSTY 318E X 5GL STYLISH LADY 921G, to Heartland Simmentals, New Hamptom, IA.
Lot 2106 $10,500, DJF K2106, son of LBRS GENESIS G69 X DJF F824, to Julie Emmons, Broadus, MT.
TOP SELLING FEMALES
Lot 6 $16,000, KRJ HOT TAMALE F8157, daughter of REMINGTON SECRET WEAPON 185 X EKHCC RED JEWEL 760, to Hill Top Simmentals, Worthing, SD.
Lot 5 $13,500, NPC GLITZ & GLAMOUR C519, daughter of WELSHS DEW IT RIGHT 076T X JSMF/FVF FISTFULL OF GLITTER, to CSJ Cattle, Sherman, SD.