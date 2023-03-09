 Double J Farms 49th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
Double J Farms 49th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2023

Location: Garretson, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff

Averages:
56 Simmental Bulls $7,031

6 Angus Bulls $4,625

4 Donor Cows $13,750

15 Bred Heifers $5,784

34 Bred Cows $4,199


It was a great day for Double J and their 49th annual sale. A good crowd was on hand with stock selling to 8 different states. Congratulations on a very good sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 273 $15,000, DJF K273, son of MR ISHEE TRIPLE TRAIL BLAZER X DJF G936, to Beitelspacher Ranch, Bowdle, SD.

Lot 299 $12,000, DJF K299 son of RUBYS TURNPIKE 771R X DJF E737, to Traxinger Farms, Claremont, SD.

Lot 210 $11,500, KRJ K201, son of SFG COWBOY LOGIC D627 X MISS HONESTY H03, to Brady Rasmusson, Bingham Lake, MN.

Lot 245 $10,750, KRJ K245, son of TJ FROSTY 318E X 5GL STYLISH LADY 921G, to Heartland Simmentals, New Hamptom, IA.

Lot 2106 $10,500, DJF K2106, son of LBRS GENESIS G69 X DJF F824, to Julie Emmons, Broadus, MT.

TOP SELLING FEMALES

Lot 6 $16,000, KRJ HOT TAMALE F8157, daughter of REMINGTON SECRET WEAPON 185 X EKHCC RED JEWEL 760, to Hill Top Simmentals, Worthing, SD.

Lot 5 $13,500, NPC GLITZ & GLAMOUR C519, daughter of WELSHS DEW IT RIGHT 076T X JSMF/FVF FISTFULL OF GLITTER, to CSJ Cattle, Sherman, SD.

Top selling bull Lot 273 DJF K273
SRDoubleJBlack_OneDrive
Top selling female Lot 6 KRJ Hot Tamale F8157
SRDoubleJRed_20230308_091552_OneDrive

News
