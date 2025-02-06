TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: January 24, 2025

Location: Garretson, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff

Averages:

62 Simmental Bulls: $8,968

17 Bred Heifers: $5,324

Pick of Open Heifers: $15,000

Double J Farms held their 51st Annual Production Sale January 24th at the family farm near Garretson, SD. A big crowd was on hand and a great sale was had.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 42: $22,000; KRJ M486; son of SydGen Enhance x RBS Boise B63, sold to Benda Simmentals of Kimball, SD.

LOT 11: $21,500; DJF M4119; son of OMG/DK KRJ Jawbreaker x ES Right Time FA 110-4. Sold to Beitelspacher Ranch of Bowdle, SD.

LOT 2: $17,000; DJF M427; son of KRJ Dakota Outlaw x CCR Gravity 9064A. Sold to Zach & Paul Friske of Castlewood, SD.

LOT 10: $16,500; DJF M478; son of OMG/DK KRJ Jawbreaker x ES Right Time FA110-4. Sold to Kaelberer Ranch of New Salem, ND.

LOT 15: $15,500; KRJ M463; son of LBRS Genesis G69 x RBS Boise B63. Sold to Andy Paul of Madison, SD.

Pick of the Open Heifers:

LOT 65: $15,0000 to Beitelspacher Ranch of Bowdle, SD.

Randy Carper of Rutland, SD picked up several Heifer Bulls.