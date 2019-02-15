Doud and McKinney now included in China trip

President Donald Trump announced Friday that a trade delegation of officials traveling to China Thursday and Friday will include:

▪ Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

▪ David Malpass, Treasury undersecretary for international affairs

▪ Ted McKinney, Agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs

▪ Gilbert Kaplan, Commerce undersecretary for international trade

▪ Clete Willems, deputy director of the National Economic Council and deputy assistant to the president for international economic affairs

▪ Steven Winberg, Energy assistant secretary for fossil energy

The meetings will be preceded by deputy-level negotiations that will begin today, led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish.

The delegation will be accompanied by additional senior officials from the White House, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and the departments of State, the Treasury, Agriculture, Commerce, and Energy, the White House said.

–The Hagstrom Report