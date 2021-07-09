Dr. Hallie Hasel new Wyoming State Veterinarian

Dr. Hallie Hasel has been selected by the Wyoming Livestock Board to replace retiring State Veterinarian, Dr. Jim Logan. Dr. Hasel accepted the board’s appointment and will begin as the Wyoming State Veterinarian on July 16, 2021. Dr. Hasel has been the Assistant State Veterinarian for Field Operations for the Wyoming Livestock Board (WLSB) since July of 2020.

Previously, Dr. Hasel practiced veterinary medicine for 15 years in Kansas followed by a lengthy career with USDA APHIS Veterinary Services, including as Director of the Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program on the Texas/Mexico border for 6 years. A graduate of the University of Missouri, she is a foreign animal disease diagnostician and has extensive field and administrative experience in regulatory veterinary medicine.

We look forward to working with Dr. Hasel and getting her introduced to Wyoming livestock and veterinary industry stakeholders. As State Veterinarian, she will conduct the WLSB Brucellosis program, lead the Animal Health unit, and serve on the Administrative team of the agency. The WLSB will soon begin recruitment for a new field veterinarian to replace Dr. Hasel in that position. The agency is in good shape with an experienced veterinary and technical staff capable of serving the livestock industry.

–Wyoming Livestock Board