Dragon Ass Featured Horse: Mylene

MYLENE

2011 Sorrel Mare x Playboys Phoenix x Freckles Playboy Mylene (Stella) is a finished hauled and won on calf horse and a great ranch horse. Stella is built the way a calf horse should be standing 14.2 HH and weighing 1100lbs. Stella will stand quiet in the box, scores great, has and exceptional amount of speed, she loves to show off her big stop and has a lot of pull! I have hauled this mare the last two summers and I'm very pleased with the way she has turned out. For More info, videos, or to come try her prior to sale day please call Matt at 406-489-2414

Sunday, August 26

Weber & Co Performance Horse Sale

Valentine, NE