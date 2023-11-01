DREC cattle reproductive strategies workshop set for Nov. 16

Female estrus cycle and modification for estrus synchronization, artificial insemination, heifer development, winter grazing cover crops and cattle prices will be among the topics discussed at a reproductive strategies workshop on Nov. 16, hosted by North Dakota State University’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m., MST, and will be emceed by Toby Stroh, Dickinson State University Department of Agriculture and Technical Studies.

The workshop will be held at Dickinson State University’s Agriculture Building Auditorium, Room 104, 400 State Ave., Dickinson, North Dakota.

The workshop agenda is:

Registration

Welcome and announcements – Douglas Landblom, DREC research specialist

Female estrus cycle and modification for estrus synchronization, Annette Steffan, Heart River Genetics, Belfield, North Dakota

Best management practices for successful artificial insemination – Shelby Rosasco, University of Wyoming (Zoom)

Is it worth it? The dollars and cents associated with estrus detection – Lacey Quail, Texas A&M University doctoral student (Zoom)

Replacement heifer development management experiences – Logan Behm, Beulah, North Dakota, Replacement Heifer Development Survey Participant

Lunch

Using natural service and estrous synchronization: How to be successful – George A. Perry, Texas AgriLife Research & Extension Center, Overton, Texas; Joe C. Dalton, University of Idaho, (Zoom)

Effect of winter grazing cover crop, corn and sunflower residues, and stockpiled tame grass pastures on calving performance and economics – Songul Senturklu, Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, Canakkale, Turkey; and Douglas Landblom, DREC research specialist

Cattle price situation, outlook and meat alternatives – Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock economist,

Single-TAI, delayed feedlot entry, and economics research update – Landblom

Beef producer heifer synchronization survey result update – Landblom

Managing the cow herd for fertility in limited feed environments in North Dakota – Eric Scholljegerdes, New Mexico State University (Zoom)

Speaker panel question and answer discussion – Toby Stroh, moderator

Closing comments and adjourn

NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center is hosting a workshop focused on beef cattle reproduction strategies and cow herd management. (NDSU photo)



image

Registration for lunch is requested by Nov. 6. To register and learn more about the workshop, visit: ndsu.ag/reprostrategies .