‘Dryland ag production in the High Plains’ is topic of Feb. 20 meeting at Sidney

What challenges are facing dryland crop and livestock production on the High Plains? How is research by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln addressing the challenges? What are the lessons from that research?

A public meeting in Sidney on Feb. 20 will address these questions and related topics. “Dryland Production in the High Plains” is the theme of the morning meeting. After lunch, the annual meeting of the advisory committee for the UNL High Plains Ag Lab (HPAL) near Sidney will take place.

The morning public session will feature updates on research at HPAL and information about emerging issues of concern to agriculture in the High Plains. In addition to UNL researchers, speakers will be from private industry partners and Colorado State University, according to Cody Creech, Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center and faculty supervisor at the High Plains Ag Lab.

At the annual research update after lunch, the latest results from crop and livestock research at HPAL, as well as administrative and business updates, will be shared with the HPAL advisory board and the public.

The morning session starts with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. at Western Nebraska Community College, 371 South College Drive, Sidney. The public is welcome, but attendees are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend. Call the Ag Lab at 308-254-3918 or email Farm Manager Jake Hansen at jhansen19@unl.edu to ensure an accurate count for lunch.

Presentations and business items begin at 9 a.m. and will occupy the morning. The topics include:

Welcome and Overview – Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist

Panhandle District Happenings – Jack Whittier, Panhandle Research and Extension Center Director

HPAL 2019 Crop Production – Jake Hansen, HPAL Farm Manager

Alternative Crops (Proso Millet, Field Pea, and Sunflower), Forage, Triticale, and Malting Barley Breeding Update – Dipak Santra, UNL Alternative Crops Breeder

Insect Pest Potpourri: General Insect Survey Results and Product Updates – Jeff Bradshaw, Entomology

Nitrogen Management to Improve Winter Wheat Yield and Quality – Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist

Strategic Supplementation and Stocker Marketing Options– Karla Wilke, Range Management Cow/Calf Specialist

Variety Testing – Amanda Easterly, Assistant Research Professor

Grain Sorghum in the Panhandle – Cody Creech, Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist

Farm Bill – Jessica Groskopf, Extension Educator

Spring Wheat Management – Andrew Blubaugh, WestBred

Use of Sensor-Based Technology for Optimizing N Recommendations for Dryland Winter Wheat – Wilma Trujillo, CSU Area Agronomist for Logan and Morgan Counties

Lunch – Sponsored by Platte Valley Companies and OCIA of Nebraska

HPAL Advisory Board Meeting will start at 1 p.m. Topics will include: Changes in Personnel, Facilities, Equipment, and Production; What’s Up With Research; HPAL Field Days; HPAL Short-term Plan; and items From the Floor

–UNL Extension