DTN: Supreme Court to consider ag cases

The Supreme Court will consider three agricultural cases at a conference on Friday, DTN/The Progressive Farmer has reported.

That includes challenges to Proposition 12 in California, an appeals court ruling throwing out EPA’s year-round E15 rule, and a long-fought Clean Water Act case with implications for farmers and ranchers when it comes to EPA authority, DTN noted.

Bayer AG has filed a petition on a multi-million-dollar Roundup settlement case. The court has not distributed that case for a conference, but on December 13 the court invited the U.S. solicitor general to file a brief in the case.

–The Hagstrom Report