Duppongs’ Willow Creek Angus 27th Annual “Born to Perform” Angus bull sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: May 8, 2020
Location: Sale held at the Ranch, near Glen Ullin, ND
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
88 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,543
87 Commercial open heifers – $1,313
Terry and Patty Duppong along with sons Ty & Casey and their families held the 27th Annual Duppong Willow Creek Ranch “Born to Perform” bull sale at the ranch near Glen Ullin, ND. This is a set of bulls with a bit more frame length and performance. The bulls have been strictly culled from a large cowherd and go thru strenuous testing before they make the cut to be in the sale.
Lot 31. $16,000, WCF Rainmaker 954, 2/19 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Coleman Charlo 0256, epds CED 9 BW 1.7 WW 74 YW 135 Milk 31 sold to Vetsch TLC Angus, Hazelton, ND and Currant Creek Angus Ranch, Roundup, MT
Lot 80. $13,000, WCF Stunner 922, 2/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x Connealy Countdown, epds CED 9 BW -0.4 WW 67 YW 110 Milk 27 to Schauer Angus, Faith, SD
Lot 26. $9,000, WCF Bomber 987, 3/19 son of Casino Bomber N33 x MCATL Pure Product 903-55, epds CED 15 BW -0.6 WW 68 YW 111 Milk 28 to Kenner Simmental, Leeds, ND
Lot 35. $8,500, WCF Rainmaker 9137, 3/19 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Willow Creek New Design 145, epds CED 9 BW 0.7 WW 55 YW 107 Milk 25 to George Brown, Devils Lake, ND
Lot 54. $7,500, WCF Charm 9108, 3/19 son of BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x Sitz Upward 307R, epds CED 0 BW 3.6 WW 65 YW 113 Milk 31 to Alan Dufner, Lansford, ND
Lot 88. $7,500, WCF Stunner 9313, 3/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x GDAR Leupold 298, epds CED 5 BW 0.8 WW 82 YW 134 Milk 32 sold to Carter Schnell, Lemmon, SD
Photo #1 Caption
WCF Rainmaker 954 was the top selling bull at the Duppong Willow Creek 27th Annual bull sale.
