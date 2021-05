Duppong’s Willow Creek Angus 28th Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 7, 2021

Location: Sale held at the Farm near Glen Ullin, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

80 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,497

2 Registered Open Heifers – $8,375

74 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,405

Lot 2, WCF Capitalist 033 $12,000, February 24, 2020 son of LD Capitalist 316 x Ellingson Homestead 6030, to Leary Angus, Caledonia, MN at $12,000.

Lot 43, WCF Stunner 0250, March 16, 2020, son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x GDAR Leupold 298, to B&D Cattle Co., Veteran, WY for $10,500.

Lot 23, WCF Converse 028, February 23, 2020, son of LT Converse 8011 x Basin Payweight 1682, to Triple C Angus, Colome, SD for $8,000.

Lot 40, WCF Stunner 094, Mar. 1, 2020 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x Mogck Bullseye to John Stone Jr., Halliday, ND for $7,500.

Lot 61, WCF Blaster 041, Feb. 24, 2020 son of Musgrave Blaster 1681 x Cole Creek Black Cedar 46P to Mandan Lake Ranch, Center, ND for $7,500.

Lot 29, WCF Converse 0109, Mar. 20, 2020 son of LT Converse 8011 x SAV Prosperity 9131 to Schnell Ranch, Lemmon, SD for $7,500.

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 102A, WC Blackbird 0125, March 3, 2020, daughter of Basin Payweight 1682 x MCATL Pure Product, to Troy Kwasniewski, Clear Lake, SD for $10,000

Beth & Bennie Lange took 3 Duppong Angus bulls back to Grassy Butte, ND



Vern Frey and Terry Duppong handled the phone duties.



Rick Osadchy, Max, ND bought some Duppong Willow Creek bulls.