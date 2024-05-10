Duppong’s Willow Creek Angus Farm 31st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 4, 2024

Location: Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

92 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,033

5 Registered Yearling Angus Heifers avg. $4,150

64 Commercial Yearling Angus Heifers avg. $2,320



Very powerful set of big, thick bulls from Terry & Patty Duppong and family for the 31st Annual Duppong’s Willow Creek Angus Farm “Born to Perform” Bull and Female sale. If you are looking for power bulls with tons of extra performance, this is the sale to keep on the lookout for next year.



Top selling bull was lot Lot 79, Duppong Thunder 372, Mar. 4, 2023 son of Connealy Thunder x MCATL Pure Product 903-55, sold to Katus Ranch Angus Seedstock, Watauga, SD for $16,500.



Lot 17, Duppong Stellar 302, Feb. 21, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x SAV Inspection 5132, sold to Alan Dufner, Lansford, ND for $12,000.



Lot 52, Duppong Roughrider 3115, Mar. 9, 2023 son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x 316 Stunner, sold to Jeff Flesch, Johnstown, CO for $12,000.



Lot 99, Duppong Revered 310, Feb. 24, 2023 son of LT Revered x Paintrock Trapper, sold to Kyle Hawkinson, Killdeer, ND for $10,500.



Lot 2, Duppong Barricade 3147, Mar. 13, 2023 son of Sitz Barrecade 632F x SAV Inspection 5132, sold to Alan Dufner, Lansford, ND for $10,000.



Lot 27, Duppong Jesse James 394, Mar. 6, 2023 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x Basin Rainmaker 4404, sold to Chris Dockter, Zeeland, ND for $10,000.



Lot 58, Duppong Rainmaker 3110, Mar. 8, 2023 son of WCF Rainmaker 954 x Musgrave 316 Stunner, sold to Kevin Braun, Baker, MT for $10,000.

Terry Nelson, Mandan, ND got a couple Duppong Willow Creek Farm Angus bulls. 7de1875a7c90-Nelson

Jay Larson, Almont, ND got several bulls at the Duppong sale. 7a06220cac30-Larson