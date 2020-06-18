Dupree/Faith High School Rodeo
Dupree, SD (hosted by Faith, SD)
June 13, 2020
1st Go
Bareback Riding: 1. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 69.0
Barrel Racing: 1. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 16.522; 2. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 16.585; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 16.678; 4. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 16.698; 5. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 16.784; 6. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 16.886; 7. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 16.890; 8. Natalie Mccoy, Belle Fourche, 16.896; 9. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 16.900
Breakaway Roping: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.720; 2. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 3.400; 3. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 3.930; 4. Natalie Veit, Dupree, 4.040; 5. Cassidy Schuelke, Opal, 4.500; 6. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 5.130; 7. Sierra Eaton, Dupree, 5.280; 8. Mia Hermes, Dupree, 5.370; 9. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 13.340
Boy’s Cutting: 1. Trey Fuller, Faith, 72.5; 2. Hugh Groves, Faith, 69.0; 3. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 67.5
Goat Tying: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 6.930; 2. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 7.230; 3. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 7.950; 4. Brooklyn Williams, Buffalo, 9.000; 5. Kayden Steele, Newell, 9.140; 6. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 9.630; 7. Sierra Eaton, Dupree, 9.910; 8. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 10.050; 9. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 10.480; 10. Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 10.790
Girl’s Cutting: 1. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 70.5; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 69.0; 3. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 68.5; 4. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 66.0; 5. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 62.0
Pole Bending: 1. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 20.637; 2. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 21.000; 3. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 21.491; 4. Kenley Day, Meadow, 21.648; 5. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 21.992; 6. Shada Selby, Ridgeview, 23.013; 7. Jessica Heil, Newell, 23.324; 8. Alexis Johnson, Lemmon, 23.602; 9. Natalie Mccoy, Belle Fourche, 23.684; 10. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 23.920
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Abby Fox, Redig, 141.5; 2. Trey Fuller, Faith, 131.0; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 118.5
Saddle Bronc: 1. Cade Costello, Newell, 57.0; 2. Eli Satzinger, Belle Fourche, 54.0; 3. Ian Arneson, Meadow, 50.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Tayson Jones, Howes, 6.010; 2. Cody Barnett, Buffalo, 6.450
Team Roping: 1. Dawson Kautzman/Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mt 11.370 2. Payton Pirrung/Lan Fuhrer, Hartford, 20.650 3. Tyson Selby/Brigg Price, Faith, 23.
Tiedown: 1. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 10.220; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 12.670; 3. Harland Groves, Faith, 15.270; 4. Treg Thorstenson, Eagle Butte, 16.340; 5. Hugh Groves, Faith, 16.340; 6. Layne Palmer, Kadoka, 19.080; 7. Lanny Brooks, Faith, 24.830
Dupree, SD (hosted by Faith, SD)
June 13, 2020
2nd Go
Bareback Riding: 1. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 67.0; 2. Iver Paul, Faith, 66.0; 3. Reece Reder, Fruitdale, 38.0
Barrel Racing: 1. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 16.608; 2. Taylor Gaer, Newell, 16.644; 3. Natalie Mccoy, Belle Fourche, 16.679; 4. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 16.694; 5. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 16.705; 6. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 16.969; 7. Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 17.061; 8. Kenley Day, Meadow, 17.122; 9. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 17.135; 10. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 17.139
Breakaway Roping: 1. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 2.560; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.710; 3. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 2.820; 4. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 2.950; 5. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 3.510; 6. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 3.990; 7. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 5.180; 8. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 5.580; 9. Brooklyn Williams, Buffalo, 6.950; 10. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 11.920
Boy’s Cutting: 1. Trey Fuller, Faith, 71.5
Goat Tying: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 7.070; 2. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 7.210; 3. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 7.520; 4. Kayden Steele, Newell, 7.970; 5. Macy Schiley, Meadow, 8.830; 6. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 10.240; 7. Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 11.840; 8. Kennedy Mclellan, Dupree, 11.900; 9. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 12.090; 10. Sierra Eaton, Dupree, 14.400
Girl’s Cutting: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 69.0; 2. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 68.5; 3. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 66.0; 4. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 66.0; 5. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 65.5
Pole Bending: 1. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 21.304; 2. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 21.352; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 21.464; 4. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 21.523; 5. Natalie Veit, Dupree, 21.587; 6. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 21.735; 7. Alexis Johnson, Lemmon, 22.253; 8. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 22.292; 9. Natalie Mccoy, Belle Fourche, 23.024; 10. Karlin Teigen, Camp Crook, 24.044
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Abby Fox, Redig, 140.5; 2. Trey Fuller, Faith, 135.5; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 124.0
Saddle Bronc: 1. Cade Costello, Newell, 56.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, 4.870; 2. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 5.390; 3. Tayson Jones, Howes, 6.150
Team Roping: 1. Payton Pirrung/Lan Fuhrer, Hartford, 7.310 2. Grey Gilbert/Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 8.630 3. Jaxon Hauk/Tucker Gaer, Tuthill, 9.930 4. Dawson Kautzman/Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mt 13.970 5. Jess Harper/Jadon Jensen, Faith, 21.270 6. Harland Groves/Hugh Groves, Faith, 23.
Tiedown: 1. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 11.690; 2. Hugh Groves, Faith, 12.210; 3. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 13.140; 4. Tucker Gaer, Newell, 14.970; 5. Trey Fuller, Faith, 16.030; 6. Lanny Brooks, Faith, 17.580; 7. Cade Costello, Newell, 17.990; 8. Harland Groves, Faith, 18.170; 9. Treg Thorstenson, Eagle Butte, 20.550
Rookie High Point Cowgirl Chloe Crago
Rookie High Point Cowboy Trey Fuller
High Point Cowgirl Sawyer Gilbert
High Point Cowboy Trey Fuller
Vicki Young memorial Scholarship Marlene Woodward & Britt Oliver
Team Trophy Belle Fourche 237.50
