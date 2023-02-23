TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2023



Location: Big Horn Basin Livestock, Worland WY



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

108 2 Year old Hereford bulls – $5,141



174 Commercial Baldie Replacement Heifers – $1,443



It was a nice day for the 11th Annual Durbin Creek Ranch bull sale. The Agar family brought a nice set of 2 year old PAP tested Hereford bulls to Big Horn Basin Livestock for the sale. Congratulations on a great sale.



Top bull was lot 92, DCR 7059 GRIT 1005, 3/8/2021 son of THM Grits and Grace 7059 x DCR 136X Dependable 376 to BIT Ranch Sheridan, WY for $13,500.



Lot 28, DCR 8128 Endure 1198, 4/23/20221son of UPS Endure 8128 x BP 247 Kootenay 115C to Uttecht Farms LLC Woonsocket, SD for $10,000.



Lot 37, DCR 6009 Manhattan 1047, 3/28/2021 son of – DCR 428B Manhattan 6009 x NJW 78P 88X Cowboss 199B to Armstrong Ranch Lander, WY for $9,750.



Lot 34, DCR 6009 Manhattan 1020, 3/17/2021 son of DCR 428B Manhattan 6009 x DCR 136X Dependable 376 to Linden Cattle Company Riverton, WY for $8,500.



Lot 6, DCR DVB 8179 Endure 1541, 3/26/2021 son of UPS Endure 8179 x NJW 78P 88X Cowboss 199B to Pitchfork Ranch Meeteetse, WY for $8,000.



Lot 22, DCR 8128 Endure 1183, 4/18/2021 son of UPS Endure 8128 x CL Domino 955 W to Mark Mackenzie Jordan Valley, OR for $8,000.



Lot 32, DCR 8128 Endure 1440, 4/9/2021 son of UPS Endure 8128 x BBSF 465Y Boyd 78B to Mark Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, OR for $8,000.

Bruce and Mary Agar.

