Dutch lose manure ‘derogation’



In the European Union, an obligation exists to limit the use of manure on “vulnerable zones” to protect water quality, but the Dutch have had a manure derogation, an exception through which Dutch farmers could spread more manure on their land than stipulated in the EU Nitrate Directive, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service has reported.

FAS said, “With the loss of this derogation, the Dutch agricultural sector is faced with an immediate surplus of manure which can only be disposed of at a cost, impacting production costs and productivity. This situation has the potential to disaffect many dairy farmers through loss of income and/or buyout schemes. The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality is looking for solutions, and plans to address the issues in a manure plan.”

Read the USDA FAS Report here: https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=Dutch%20Loss%20of%20Manure%20Derogation_The%20Hague_Netherlands_NL2024-0007.pdf

-The Hagstrom Report