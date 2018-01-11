Duvalls interview Reba McEntire

NASHVILLE — American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall and his wife, Bonnie, interviewed performer Reba McEntire today.

McEntire4 noted that she grew up on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch in Oklahoma but now lives in Nashville. She said her father was a rancher and her mother was a school secretary and the bookkeeper for the ranch.

McEntire said her mother was better at bookkeeping than at controlling her children.

She explained her view that you need wishbone, a backbone and a funnybone to thrive in life.

McEntire noted that both the ranch and the music business were dominated by men but that they had helped her.

"I don't know what I would have done in my life without men," McEntire said.

–The Hagstrom Report