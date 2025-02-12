Dvorak Herefords Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 7, 2025

Location: at the ranch near Lake Andes, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

46 Two Year Old Bulls: $6,826

39 Bred Heifers: $5,032

What a day for Dvorak Hereford’s Annual Sale. The sale barn was full of loyal customers, good food and a high level of enthusiasm for the current cattle market. The offering consisted of a big, stout set of two year old bulls and a set of bred heifers that found a lot of fans on sale day. Congratulations on your hard work and for having a fantastic sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 18: $11,500; DVOR LINCOLN 376L; son of JDH AH Lincoln 106H ERT x DVOR Lassie 019H. Sold to Wayne Moss of Carnesaille, GA.

LOT 8: $10,000; DVOR FINALPRINT 3119 X; son of RST Final Print 0023 x DVOR Lady Rumble 7101. Sold to Mike Anderson of Freeman, SD.

LOT 32: 9,750; DVOR ADVANCE 3161L; son of HH Advance 8114F x DVOR Lady Sense 717E. Sold to Ryan Olson of Lake Andes, SD.

LOT 19: $9,500; DVOR LINCOLN 3133L; son of JDH AH Lincoln 106H x DVOR Lady Fancie 0185. Sold to Jon Vanderpol of Platte, SD.

LOT 44: $9,500; MTLR 4013 TESTED L12; son of Innisfail WHR 4013 x RHF Dazzling Rose 8118F. Sold to Todd Pille of Stratford, IA.



Top Selling Heifers:

LOT 80: $7,500; DVOR LADY SANDI 350L; daughter of TH Frontier 174E x DVOR Lady Sandi 910G, due to calve on 2-15-25. Sold to Preston Mattleis of Parkston, SD.

LOT 85: $7,500; MTLR 2296 DARK RED WINE L16; daughter of UPS Sensation 2296 x Kolt Dark Red Wine 94D, due to calve on 2-19-25. Sold to Jordan Mathes of Unionville, MO.

Dvorak customers making final selections. 2ca03f821d75-20250207_113259

Sale Day e5411086bda0-20250207_105855