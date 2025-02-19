Eagle Pass Ranch: The Source for Hybrid Vigor

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 17, 2025

Location: at the ranch near Highmore, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

170 Angus, SimAngus, and XXL Bulls avg. $ 7,399

The whole crew at Eagle Pass Ranch presented an outstanding set of bulls for their annual production sale. This was a fantastic sale, with a huge crowd, and many bidders buying several bulls. These are long age bulls that offer more size and muscle. Eagle Pass Ranch furnished the whole crowd with a delicious steak dinner before the sale. They offer a Veterans’ discount of $ 250 on a bull purchase.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 155 – $20,000 to Mike Heidt, Fargo, North Dakota – EGL Firebrand 700J x TJ Franchise 4511 (Black SimAngus)

Lot 40 – $15,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – EGL Commander C1603 x PA Fortitude 2500 (Black Angus)

Lot 23 – $14,000 to Scott Hamilton, Hitchcock, South Dakota – LRS Crossfit 4306J x NLC Cow Boss 160C (Black SimAngus)

Lot 1 – $11,500 to Rick Farlee, Dupree, South Dakota – CLRS Homeland 327H x Bridle Bit Eclipse E744 (Black SimAngus)

Lot 5 – $11,000 to Jon Holmes, Dupree, South Dakota – CLRS Herdbook 316H x GAR Sure Fire (Black SimAngus)

Lot 25 – $11,000 to Justin Reiter, Ellsworth, Minnesota – LRS Crossfit 4306J x A A R Ten X 7808 S A (Black SimAngus)

Lot 148 – $11,000 to Billy Hall, Welch, Oklahoma – EGL Granite City 220G x TJ Franchise 451D (Black SimAngus)