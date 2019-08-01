Earl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateNews | August 1, 2019 Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the Aug. 3, 2019, edition of Tri-State Livestock News News South Dakota FFA member named American Star FinalistAugust 1, 2019 Ventenata added to Montana’s Weed ListJuly 26, 2019Angus Foundation Awards Record ScholarshipsJuly 26, 2019Conservation Groups Seek to Join Wyoming Suit Over Coal, Oil, Gas RevenueJuly 26, 2019Earl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateAugust 1, 2019SD, ND top carcass steer groups at Jr Angus showJuly 26, 2019Prairie Memories by Gary Heintz: A Tale of Two TVsAugust 1, 2019USDA announces changes on Forest Service landAugust 1, 2019Senate passes budgetAugust 1, 2019National Cattlemen’s Foundation Now Accepting Applications for W.D. Farr ScholarshipsAugust 1, 2019History made, 123rd Cheyenne Frontier DaysAugust 1, 2019South Dakota Farmers Union: Truth in Labeling, Food Security, Pre-K EducationAugust 1, 2019 TSLN welcomes Drew Feller to staffAugust 1, 2019 Crook for matchAugust 1, 2019MT: North Hills burns 4,700 acresAugust 1, 2019 See more