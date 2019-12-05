Earl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateNews | December 5, 2019 Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the Dec. 7, 2019, edition of Tri-State Livestock News News Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Training to be held on December 11November 18, 2019NCBA Seeks Clarity and Consistency in Beef Origin Labeling PracticesDecember 3, 2019Earl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateDecember 5, 2019At the 2019 North American International Livestock Show in Louisville, Kentucky this past November, 9 of the 12 living members of the Prestigious Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery gathered together.The living members of the Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery are in the process of organizing a Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Foundation to preserve this Historical Collection for years to come.The Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery has been in existence since 1903, existing for 117 years. During that period of time 374 legendary livestock leaders have been inducted including Presidents of the United States, George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Ulysses S. Grant along with Past Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz and the first Secretary of Agriculture Isaac Newton who was appointed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862.The Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery is the largest collection of Portraits dedicated to one Industry to be found anywhere in the World. –Saddle & SirloinDecember 5, 2019 UW Extension communication team member receives creative excellence honorDecember 5, 2019 See more