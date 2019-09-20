Earl M. Chenoweth: 1951-2019

Earl M. Chenoweth, 68, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

He was born September 8, 1951 in Bird City, Kansas to James and Doris (Downing) Chenoweth.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, James Chenoweth; and brother, Carl Chenoweth.

Grateful for having shared his life include his wife, Marlene; mother, Doris; son, Tad; daughter, Kerry Larmer; brothers, Troy and Dale Chenoweth; sister, Karen Blake; and three grandchildren.

Per Earl’s wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.