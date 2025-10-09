Eastan West takes PRCA Permit Finals championship in saddle bronc

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Eastan West had only one thing on his mind before nodding his head during the final round at the 2025 PRCA Permit Finals: stick to the plan. That simple approach to stay consistent and aggressive, paid off as the 21-year-old cowboy from New Underwood, S.D., walked out of Waco as the 2026 PRCA Permit Finals saddle bronc riding champion.

West delivered steady rides throughout the weekend, where he placed second in the first round where he was matched against The Cervi Brother’s Hubba Bubba, marking an 83.5-point ride, following behind Mitchell Story (84 points). In the second round, West returned for redemption where he claimed the win with an 82.5-point ride on Trap Queen. In the final round, West claimed the crown marking a 79-point ride against Lost Hope, finishing with a 245 points on three head.

“I didn’t think about much — just stick to the plan,” West said of his mindset in the chute. “Make a strong markup, stay aggressive and that’s about all.”

Though he wasn’t familiar with the broncs he drew, West relied on the insight advice from fellow riders who had been on them before.

“I lean on friends who have been on the broncs before,” West said. “The first-round horse I called Cauy Pennington ; he had got on it somewhere and he gave me a rough idea what the rein was. I knew if they were there, they’d probably be all right. Just stick to a plan and stay after it.”

The strategy paid off. After a steady 2025 season with a recent win at the Ashley (N.D.) Rodeo Days, his Permit Finals victory adds momentum heading into the new season and sets the tone for what he hopes will be a breakout year as he takes aim at PRCA’s bigger stages.

“This win was good. It’s just fuel to the fire,” West said. “I’m just keeping after it and plan to stay aggressive, confident and all should be pretty good.”

For West, rodeo isn’t just a sport; it’s a family legacy. His great-grandmother, Ardith “Art” Bruce, qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in barrel racing during the late 1960s and early 1970s. His father, Zach, rode bucking horses, while his mother Amber ran barrels.

After two years at Casper College in Casper, Wyo., West chose to remain on his permit in 2024 and 2025 to gain experience and build confidence before fully stepping out on his PRCA card. That patience, paired with consistency, culminated in his PRCA Permit Finals victory.

West often travels alone but occasionally shares the road with friends like Talon and Thayne Elshere. His motivation comes from both passion and opportunity.

“I think it’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of money out there to be won,” he said.

With a Permit Finals buckle in hand, West has his sights set on even bigger goals as a Resistol Rookie.

“I’m planning to shoot for the Rookie of the Year and the final prize; the gold buckle at the end of it,” he said.

