Eckerman Slated To Fill Role As Beef Council Communications Manager

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is pleased to announce Caitlin Eckerman as the new Communications Manager.

Caitlin comes to the beef council from Spirit Lake, Iowa and recently graduated from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor's Degree in entrepreneurial studies and a minor in health science and marketing.

Prior to her start with the beef council, Caitlin served as an intern with Sanford Sport's Science Institute where she worked alongside professionals in the development of the Build Your Base with Beef program and website. Caitlin continued her work with the program as she moved into an internship role with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council in the fall of 2018.

"We are so excited to have Caitlin joining our team," said Suzy Geppert, Executive Director, SDBIC. "She comes to us with a creative mind set and willingness to learn. Caitlin has already displayed a strong work ethic and passion in moving the industry forward. She is very tuned-in to our younger generation and how they communicate and is willing to think outside of the box; which is something we look for when identifying opportunities for beef."

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council