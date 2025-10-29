Economists respond to Supreme Court about tariffs 

A coalition of 465 economists submitted a letter to the Supreme Court in the case of Trump v. V.O.S. Selections over President Trump’s authority to impose emergency tariffs. The economists noted that the Trump administration has argued that terminating its sweeping “national emergency” tariffs would have “catastrophic consequences for our economy.”

The economists wrote, “This is backwards. The greater threat to the economy of the United States is not that the Trump administration’s tariffs will be struck down, but that they will be allowed to remain in place.”

The letter was released by the National Taxpayers Union. A group of congressional Democrats also filed an amicus brief before the Supreme Court, charging that Trump had unlawfully imposed the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). “Trump does not have the power to unilaterally impose these tariffs under IEEPA, yet he continues to act on his own whims and falsely justify his abuse of power,” Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee said in a news release. “We expect the Supreme Court to again see the merits of our argument and the dangers of the President’s actions, turn the tariffs off, and restore Congress’s rightful responsibility.”

–The Hagstrom Report