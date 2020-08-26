Eddy, Foster Co. Teams Win 4-H Land Judging Contests

The Foster County team takes first in the junior division of the state 4-H land judging contest. Pictured are (front row from left) Brekka Kuss, Maddyx Davis, Kenleigh Hinrichs, Cyrena Kuss and Cally Hansen and (back row from left) Ashley Lindberg, Abby Lee, Molly Hansen, London Davis and Kelsey Johnson. Photo courtesy NDSU



North Dakota youth bring home awards from the state 4-H land judging contest.

The Eddy County 4-H land judging team placed first in the senior division of the state 4-H land judging contest in Dickinson, N.D.

Team scores are the result of adding the top three individual scores from the team. A county team can have any number of participants.

Eddy County team members are Maria Becker of McHenry and Nicholas Berglund, Macey Wobbema and Mason Schuster of New Rockford. The team is coached by Tim Becker and Chandy Howard.

The team from Walsh County placed second in the senior division. Team members are Andrew Myrdal of Edinburg, Marit Ellingson of Dahlen, Erica Ralston of Mountain, Connor Hodek of Fordville, and Jonah Zikmund and Owen Zikmund of Pisek. Myrdal had the high individual score in the contest. The team is coached by Brad Brummond.

The Foster County team of Kyle Johnson of Kensal, Joe Lindberg of Pingree and Natasha Lesmann of Carrington placed third. The team is coached by Joel Lemer, Missy Hansen and Jeff Gale.

In the junior division of the contest, Foster County placed first. Team members are Molly Hansen and Cally Hansen of Carrington; Kelsey Johnson of Kensal; London Davis of Glenfield; Maddyx Davis, Abby Lee and Kenleigh Hinrichs of Carrington; Cyrena Kuss and Brekka Kuss of Woodworth; and Ashley Lindberg of Pingree. The team is coached by Joel Lemer, Missy Hansen and Jeff Gale.

The Stark-Billings County team of Hadley Talkington and Rawley Kessel of Belfield, Stetson Bargmann and Garret Bargmann of Dickinson and Rush Olson of Belfield placed second. The team is coached by Kurt Froelich.

Walsh County placed third with team members Ingrid Myrdal and Hannah Myrdal of Edinburg, Jacob Ralston of Mountain, Ian Rutherford of Grafton, Simon Zikmund of Pisek and Natalie Bina of Park River. The team is coached by Brad Brummond.

The land judging contest consists of four sites. Each site includes a pit for the contestants to examine the soil profile and characteristics. Information on the soil depth history, present crop use, cropping plan and fertility levels is provided to the contestants. Participants use this information and estimate slope and potential erosion factors to determine land class and recommendations for management of the soil.

The NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center (REC) hosted the contest. David Franzen, Extension soil science specialist, and Chris Augustin, director of the Dickinson REC, officiated the contest.

The 4-H contest is sponsored by the North Dakota 4-H Foundation, with support of North Dakota Soil Conservation Districts, and is held in conjunction with North Dakota FFA.

–NDSU Extension