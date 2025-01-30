Edgar Bros. Angus

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: January 27, 2025

Location: At the ranch near Rockham, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting Services Inc.

Averages:

238 Bulls $9,039

8 Open Heifers $17,687

18 Embryos $1,816

1 Flush $39,000

10 Semen (units) $1,760

It was a great day For the Edgar Family. The mild weather and outstanding quality of Angus Cattle brought out a record turn out of customers. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.



Top Bulls:

LOT 2, $50,000. EB WAR CRY V8501 7253, 1-9-24 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x 5E Erica V8501. Sold to Jensen Ranch of Ralph, SD & Panther Creek Angus of Bowen, IL.

LOT 12, $30,000. EB WAR CRY C1203 F81, 1-3-24 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x EB Diamond C1203. Sold to Kenny Gesinger of Eagle Butte, SD.

LOT 8, $25,000. EB WAR CRY V8501 0185, 1-3-24 son Baldridge War Cry K041 x 5E Erica V8501. Sold to Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD.

LOT 1, $24,000. EB PENDLETON B190 940, 1-2-24 son of Poss Pendleton x EB Barbara B190. Sold to SD Buyer.

LOT 10, $23,000. EB PENDLETON B190 458, 1-1-24 son of Poss Pendleton x EB Barbara B190. Sold to Tim Watson of Livingston, MT.

LOT 7, $22,500. EB WAR CRY B215 54, 2-1-24 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x EB Elaine Elba B215. Sold to Biggins Cattle Co. of Gregory, SD.



Top Heifer:

LOT 251,$95,000. EB ERICA K4301, 1-3-24 daughter of Baldridge War Cry K041 x 5E Erica E8501. Sold to Grimmius Cattle Co. of Hanford, CA.

Barry & Noah Grogan of Miller, SD picked up several bulls. 048f647e78cd-20250127_165820

Sarah Edgar tells about the bull the Edgar’s donated to two very deserving families. 02fa7da107f1-20250127_150057