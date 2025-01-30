Edgar Bros. Angus
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: January 27, 2025
Location: At the ranch near Rockham, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting Services Inc.
Averages:
238 Bulls $9,039
8 Open Heifers $17,687
18 Embryos $1,816
1 Flush $39,000
10 Semen (units) $1,760
It was a great day For the Edgar Family. The mild weather and outstanding quality of Angus Cattle brought out a record turn out of customers. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.
Top Bulls:
LOT 2, $50,000. EB WAR CRY V8501 7253, 1-9-24 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x 5E Erica V8501. Sold to Jensen Ranch of Ralph, SD & Panther Creek Angus of Bowen, IL.
LOT 12, $30,000. EB WAR CRY C1203 F81, 1-3-24 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x EB Diamond C1203. Sold to Kenny Gesinger of Eagle Butte, SD.
LOT 8, $25,000. EB WAR CRY V8501 0185, 1-3-24 son Baldridge War Cry K041 x 5E Erica V8501. Sold to Fuoss Angus Ranch of Draper, SD.
LOT 1, $24,000. EB PENDLETON B190 940, 1-2-24 son of Poss Pendleton x EB Barbara B190. Sold to SD Buyer.
LOT 10, $23,000. EB PENDLETON B190 458, 1-1-24 son of Poss Pendleton x EB Barbara B190. Sold to Tim Watson of Livingston, MT.
LOT 7, $22,500. EB WAR CRY B215 54, 2-1-24 son of Baldridge War Cry K041 x EB Elaine Elba B215. Sold to Biggins Cattle Co. of Gregory, SD.
Top Heifer:
LOT 251,$95,000. EB ERICA K4301, 1-3-24 daughter of Baldridge War Cry K041 x 5E Erica E8501. Sold to Grimmius Cattle Co. of Hanford, CA.
