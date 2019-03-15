Edgar Brothers Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: March 4, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Rockham, SD

Auctioneer: SethWeishaar

Averages:

140 Angus Bulls – $4,675

Sale Highlights

Lot 1 at $20,500, EB Rampage 3175, Dob 1-9-2018, Reg 19222875, ER Hill Rampage 0A36 x SAV Blackcap May 3175, sold to Mangen Angus Ranch, Broadus, MT.

Lot 13 at $19,000, EB Renown 298 OF MW, Dob 12-21-2017, Reg 19267222, SAV Renown 3439 x MW Ellleen 306, sold to Lennick Ranch, New Salem, ND.

Lot 9 at $13,000, EB Resource 468 OF MW, Dob 1-8-2018, Reg 19370116, SAV Resource 1441 x MW Black Power 304, sold to Richard Angus Belfield, ND

Lot 123 at $12,500, Impressive 715 T658, Dob 1-5-2018, Reg 10188175, Mohnen Impressive 715 x MB Barbara T658, sold to Baxter Angus Rockham, SD.

Lot 143 at $12,000, EB Internatioal 218OF MW Dob 2-15-2018, Reg 19307243, SAV Internatioal 2020 x MW Black Rose 315. sold to Steve Roseland, Seneca, SD.

Lot 142 at $11,500, EB Fix IT 14 158 OF MW, Dob 1-11-2018, Reg 19299915 MW Fix It 14 UT19X703 x MW American 69 x 303X3414, sold to Steve Roseland, Seneca, SD.